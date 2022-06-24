BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Police say a suspect who carjacked a Berks driver was arrested after a chase.
It happened Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. in the area of Lancaster Ave. and Martha Drive in Bethel Twp.
Police say a 20-year-old man called 911 to report that he had been carjacked at gunpoint. The victim informed police he met up with a male after meeting through Facebook Marketplace. The two agreed to meet at a gas station and exchange vehicles for cash.
The victim continued to say while on a test drive in his car, the man displayed a handgun and forced the victim out of the vehicle.
The man, identified as Jarrion Wiggins, 20 of New York, fled with the car. Officers located the vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 78.
When the officer activated emergency lights, Wiggins fled and a pursuit was initiated.
State Police assisted with the pursuit and it ended in the area of Hamburg Borough using spike strips, police report.
Wiggins was taken to Berks County Central Processing and charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, theft of movable property, fleeing and eluding, simple assault, possessing instruments of a crime, and reckless driving.
The investigation is ongoing.