READING, Pa. - A criminal investigation is underway at Reading High School after a student with a gun was let into the building.

Two juveniles are in police custody after the incident Wednesday afternoon, said Reading School District.

One student let another student into the building through an unauthorized door, said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

The student who was let inside had a loaded gun, but Adams credited school security with quickly stopping anyything further from happening.

The school was put on "secure action" because of the incident. That emergency designation means that students and staff remain inside and can conduct business as usual, but outside doors remain locked, as opposed to a lockdown situation.

The district says the criminal investigation is ongoing.

The high school is operating remotely on Thursday and Friday because of Wednesday afternoon's events, the district says. Extracurricular activities will still run as scheduled.

Authorities have not commented further on possible charges.