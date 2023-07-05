NEW MORGAN, Pa. – It was a tense and scary scene at the Abraxas Academy in New Morgan where Pennsylvania State Police say around 50 teens were involved in a riot that broke out on Fourth of July evening.

"You have some kids in there that are in there for some pretty serious stuff," said PSP Trooper David Beohm, PIO for Troop L.

"They broke a water pipe, they broke fire alarms, and they also broke the video surveillance equipment," Beohm said.

Officials say the facility is secure and residents are being kept in locked areas. According to Berks County District Attorney John Adams, the facility accepts people from numerous counties and out of state.

State police say no one got out of the building during the incident, but it took about 40 people, several of whom were state troopers from three counties and law enforcement from all around Berks County, five hours to get the anarchy under control.

"It was a very serious incident, which I think the fact that 19 police departments responded to Abraxas Academy speaks for itself," Adams said.

"I think it could've been much worse for both law enforcement and those kids," stated Beohm.