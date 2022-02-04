WYOMISSING, Pa. -- A suspect in a fatal home invasion case in Berks County will head for an arraignment.
A judge dismissed two weapons charges from Jarren Walker, 33, of Reading.
Investigators reopened the case after two years because of an interview with a witness who heard about the case from Walker.
Authorities said Walker and another man intended to rob Na'il Salamov in 2019.
The other man pepper sprayed Salamov, they got into a fight, and Walker shot Salamov.
Walker has been in custody since September.
A formal arraignment will be held for Walker Feb. 23