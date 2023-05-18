NEW MORGAN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday an arrest has been made in the 2022 murder of a security guard in New Morgan Borough.

Investigators say 34-year-old David Hartsook of York, Pa is charged with first and third degree murder, aggravated assault and related offenses in the shooting death of 37-year-old Troy Rickenbach.

Rickenbach was among two security guards shot while patrolling a private lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in August of 2022.

According to authorities at the time, Rickenbach approached a suspicious vehicle when he noticed someone hiding inside.

2:06 Coroner IDs security guard shot dead in New Morgan Two security guards were approaching a suspicious vehicle when they were met with gunfire just after midnight Saturday.

After he returned to his security van, a person in the vehicle, whom police allege was Hartsook, opened fire on Rickenbach and another security guard.

The other guard was wounded in the arm but survived. Rickenbach died of his injuries.

State Police say Hartsook was arrested Thursday afternoon in York.

He's in police custody currently awaiting arraignment.