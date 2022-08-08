READING, Pa. - Authorities have a suspect in one of two deadly shootings in Reading last weekend.

Luis Cepeda-Morales is wanted on homicide charges in the death of Edwin Rivera-Valentin, city police said Monday.

Rivera-Valentin was found shot to death in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street around 3 a.m. on July 31.

Police did not comment on a motive for the shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cepeda-Morales, aka "Oriel."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County.

The deadly shooting was one of two homicides less than an hour apart in the early morning hours of July 31. Police have not said if the shootings, about two miles away, were related. A third person was found shot dead less than 24 hours later, and that man also died of his injuries.