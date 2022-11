LEESPORT, Pa. -- One event is "going to the dogs" this weekend.

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting its annual "Art for Arf's Sake" auction at the Reading Fairgrounds in Leesport.

The event is open to all guests 21 years of age or older.

This year's theme is "Dark Carnival."

Tickets are available on Humane PA's website.

The art auction is considered one of the organization's biggest fundraisers.

Since 2005 it's helped raise more than 1.4 million dollars.