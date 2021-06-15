WEST READING, Pa. | West Reading will host its 27th annual Art on the Avenue, Berks County’s premiere art and music festival, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., June 19, on Penn Avenue.
The event, sponsored by Customers Bank, is rain or shine and event organizers say it showcases the work of local and regional artists, crafters, vendors, West Reading businesses, musicians and other talents. The entire festival, spanning four blocks and boasting close to 150 vendors, is free and open to the public, they say.
Art on the Avenue is hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF), a non-profit organization.
West Reading’s Main Street Manager, Mark Ratcliffe noted, "This will be the first event for over 20 of our new businesses on the Avenue. We are excited to have this new mix of businesses out on the Avenue and we look forward to a great Saturday.”
Prior to the opening at 11 a.m., Safe Berks (formerly Berks Women in Crisis) says it will hold its "Walk for No More" against domestic abuse, which begins at the 700 block and will continue east on Penn Avenue to the 400 block. Reading City Church, located on the SE Corner of 7th And Penn Avenue, also said it will sponsor a free, "Kid's Zone".
Prior to the Art on the Avenue, 35 artists from six states will spend time capturing the beauty and character of West Reading and Berks County on canvas, according to officials.
Their best work will supposedly be unveiled at a private patrons’ preview at the Olympian Ballroom on Friday night, and on Saturday the whole show moves outside and opens to the public across from Art Plus Gallery at 605 Penn Avenue.
Thirteen live bands will perform on the 6th and 7th Avenue stages sponsored by West Reading businesses Customers Bank, Nitro Bar and Lilibea's. The Nielsen Trust (featuring Rick Nielsen and Daxx Nielsen of Cheap Trick) will be the headliner on the 6th Avenue stage, officials stated. DJ Entertainment by Pollen Consolidated will also be present on the 400 block of Penn Avenue.
To find more information on this event, organizers say to check out their Facebook Event Page or their website.