READING, Pa. - One single painting can tell a story that stretches far beyond the canvas and frame that holds it.
“We wanted to be very visible and show people that we can bring a different personality to Penn Street after dark, after five o'clock, especially in the winter,” explained Michael Gutierrez, with the Reading Artist Collective. “It gets dark.”
Now various paintings by artists - amateur to acclaimed - ranging in age from infant to elder - hang in the bright light of the Cohen Gallery at the GoggleWorks. A testament to months of weekly Art The Block sidewalk events that got many to come create.
“We started off naturally,” Gutierrez recalled. “Just word of mouth, trying to get our name out there and our event, but as we went on the best strategy was to partner with local groups.”
Following 14 painting events, some of the standout work will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the artists and future events.
“So whether you are brand new to it or you have plenty of years in the game, we wanted you all to be able to come together and mingle and share one another’s experiences so we could all grow,” Gutierrez said.
It’s also interesting to note that all the artists involved, even the pros, will have their work hanging in this gallery for the very first time.
“It was kind of breaking down the barriers to say to artists being able to come in here and really get to showcase their art in this space,” Gutierrez said.
Plans are already in the works for next year.
“We wanted to show that there’s a lot more life and a lot more activity that can happen and hopefully will happen moving forward,” he said.
The Inaugural Art The Block auction is free to the public and begins at 6 p.m. Saturday night at the GoggleWorks.