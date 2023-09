READING, Pa. — Thanks to a donation from Artistic Toy, the Reading Royals will be able to host their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Nazareth-based marketing company announced its donation of 2,000 teddy bears to the Royals on Saturday. The bears will be featured at the team's game on National Teddy Bear Day (Dec. 9).

For this game, fans are encouraged to collect teddy bears and other stuffed animals, and then throw them onto the ice after the Royals' first goal.

All of the collected items will be donated to local nonprofits for the holiday season, according to Artistic Toy.