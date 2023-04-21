READING, Pa. – Reading Pride Celebration and GoggleWorks Center for the Arts are calling for artists for their first LGBTQ+ Art Showcase.

The exhibition, in celebration of LGBT Pride Month, will be held on the second floor at the Schmidt Gallery from June 7 through July 16, and is open to all local LGBTQ+ artists in different media.

Organizers say the showcase aims to promote and celebrate the artistic talents of the local LGBTQ+ community of Berks and surrounding counties and to create a platform for their voices to be heard. The exhibition is open to all forms of art, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography and mixed media.

"We are excited to celebrate the diversity and creativity of the LGBTQ+ local artists," said RPC Executive Director Enrique Castro Jr. "During the past two years, we've partnered with GoggleWorks to host the Pride Film Series at the Albert & Eunice Boscov Theatre. This year we wanted to open an opportunity for the community to know our LGBTQ+ artists and support their art."

The deadline for submission is May 1st, and artists are encouraged to submit their applications online.

"Art can have a significant impact on a community by providing representation, visibility, and empowerment," said Jesse Futter, marketing director at GoggleWorks. "As part of the LGBTQ+ community, I personally have seen how important art can be to provide a safe space for expression. We are excited to welcome Reading Pride into our gallery and provide the artists the space to explore their identities, experiences, and perspectives."

The exhibition is open to all levels of artists, from emerging to established. RPC's Art Committee will select pieces. Selected artists will be notified by May 15 and will be required to deliver their artwork to GoggleWorks at 201 Washington St. in Reading.