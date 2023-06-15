READING, Pa. - READING, Pa - It's a special landscape to draw and paint.

"If you look around at the grounds, and the beauty today, it just exemplifies how gorgeous this property is,” said Helen Reinhold, Quick Draw organizer.

Artists of all ages and backgrounds from Berks and beyond spread out along the flowing stream and flowery grounds outside the Reading Public Museum to participate in the Quick Draw event.

"It's a lot physically, but its just great and I love it and it gets you in touch with nature,” said artist Donna Unger from Wyomissing.

With two hours to create, and then present their work to judges and other fellow artists, how does one pick the perfect place to paint?

"I think it's the red against the green, the complementary colors kind of harmony there. Plus water. I'm attracted to water,” said artist Ed Lewanvowski of Delaware.

"It's really good to have a nice composition when I paint so I always look for a beautiful design,” said artist Mitchell Saler of New York.

Some think of artists creating in isolation but those gathered here today say they're gaining newfound inspiration from both the communal aspect and having to draw and paint on a deadline.

"You get a whole group of artists and everybody's from all different areas. It's a wonderful opportunity to meet each other and get to know each other,” Unger said.

“I think it makes you more intentional,” Lewanvowski said. “You know you only have a certain amount of time so you have to think before you even start."

Dozens of artists, in a sense slowing a fast-paced world down to paint the often-overlooked specifics, and share it with all of us.

"You see the whole world differently. All of a sudden, you're looking at the details which I had never done before,” Unger said.