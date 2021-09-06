READING, Pa. — A new exhibit outside the Reading Public Museum pays tribute to all of those who kept us going and supported us locally during the pandemic.
"[It's a] steel base, 200 10-inch by 10-inch tiles," said artist Bruce Becker. "Each tile has the actual hand impression of an essential worker."
Becker was asked to create a public work of art that was COVID-19-inspired. At first, he was hesitant, but then he got the idea for the "Touch is Essential" installation.
"The hands we couldn't touch, the hands we couldn't shake are now there for us to touch and thank in our own way," Becker explained.
Handprints with a vocation and a number that connect people to stories from all types of essential workers in Berks County.
"On an everyday basis, people sort of take for granted that water comes out of the spigot," said Bill Murray, the executive director of the Reading Area Water Authority. "They don't realize what goes into making it [happen], so it is nice for the industry to be recognized... not myself."
The display honors those from doctors, nurses, and law enforcement to food service workers, utility crews, neighborhood heroes and everyone in between.
"He's trying to bring back the sense of celebration that we'll all have when this is finally over and at the same time recognize those people who helped us get through it," said John Graydon Smith, the museum's CEO.
Becker said this is a small representation of the bigger picture, and the installation is meant to be all-encompassing.
"It really represents all essential workers," he said. "I mean, I had to limit the number to 200, otherwise, there would be a billion handprints here."
You can check out the exhibit from now through December.
To read each essential worker's story, you can go to the Touch is Essential website and then pick the corresponding number to the worker you'd like to read about and put a face with a handprint