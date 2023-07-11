MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Video shows floodwaters rushing through Terence Maurer's yard on Chestnut Street in Maidencreek Township. He said water from a nearby township watershed passes through his yard.

"Every time we get a half decent rain or a real tremendous rain, like we had just gotten, this floods out in our yard and we're carrying their water for some reason through our yard," said Maurer.

Maurer said his basement and others nearby flooded. He said this most recent flooding blew out part of this already damaged area.

"Even the smaller storms, it's nothing but a headache and it's more of a headache for the people down the line here," said Maurer.

Berks County Department of Emergency Services (DES) director Brian Gottschall said the first step for anyone recovering from any disaster is to contact insurance. He tells us he understands some people do not have flood insurance.

Gotschall said the Berks DES is talking with the state to figure out if there has been enough damage for the county to pursue a federal emergency declaration of disaster.

"That would allow the potential for the FEMA programs to become available to assist those folks in recovery," said Gotchall.

The number one thing now, he said, is for people to contact their local government about the damage and figure out what the nature of that damage is.

Maurer said he has contacted the township.

"I would like to see everyone sit down at the table and work like Americans and try to figure something out that all these people, not just us, but the people below us, also can feel more comfortable when it rains," said Maurer.

Gottschall also wants people with wells to know that there are certain steps they should take to sanitize it before drinking water or brushing teeth.

The Berks Department of Emergency Services shared this link on its Facebook page about sanitizing your well: https://www.dep.pa.gov/About/Documents/Disinfection%20of%20Home%20Wells%20and%20Springs.pdf?fbclid=IwAR09kSuqNe3zljyo4vzp2MF8xS7fkPSr2p1jfpyIpk72vJWEWytfe87AR9c