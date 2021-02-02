READING, Pa. - People in the city of Reading spent the day digging out after a storm many people say they’ll remember for years to come.
"I've never seen this much snow,” Davion, a student in the fifth grade, tells 69 News. "Our whole backyard is just completely covered, and the snow just kept coming!"
People cleaning up and unpacking snow from their cars had their work cut out for them.
"This is my mom's car. We have my mom's car, my sister's car and my car,” Chastity Cintron pointed out. “Three times the work!"
Cintron says she doesn't remember a storm like this one since the Blizzard of 96.
"Sometimes it's frustrating,” she says. “Especially when you finally did your whole car and when they come by and just throw snow on top of it. You're like, seriously?"
Cintron says all in all, it seems the city did everything possible to keep pace with the massive storm system.
"It was good. My only thing is that sometimes the streets, this is a busy street and sometimes this is one of the last streets that gets cleaned but, there is only so much they can do. There are how many streets in Reading they have to get to,” Cintron notes.
Of course, with all the work comes a little fun.
"I was shoveling and now I'm just playing in the snow with my friends,” Davion, who is barely able to stand in two feet of snow, says. While she prefers the warmer weather, Davion says she’s taking this legendary storm in stride.
"There is so much snow up on the hill that I can't even climb up the hill. I'll try to step on it and I can't,” she says. “I'll fall down, and I'll try to climb over there and I can't because of how high the snow is."
Reading has extended free parking at Parking Authority Garages until 8 a.m. on Monday. Residents are being encouraged to move their vehicles off the street so road crews can clear the snow more effectively.