READING, Pa - It's another sign of the pandemic becoming a part of the past, but not necessarily a good one for some.

"They're gonna lose that per recipient, so if they have three people, four, five, six, they'll deactivate that,” said Lawrence Berringer, executive director of the Berks Community Action Program.

Emergency benefits added to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are coming to an end.

“Every household in our service territory is gonna lose a minimum of 95 dollars a month,” said Jay Worrall, president of the Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy, that impacts 1 in 7 people in Pennsylvania as of last year.

“So you're going to lose benefits but have a rise in cost of food,” said Berringer.

Officials with the Berks Community Action Program say they're working to find more funds for those in need.

“So what I do is look at federal and state grants to bring money down to supplement that,” Berringer said.

It's a problematic pairing: the loss of the increase in SNAP benefits coupled with the rise in demand for food being distributed across Berks & Schuylkill counties.

“We distributed 8.7 million dollars worth of food in 2019, we distributed 15 million dollars worth of food in 2022,” Worrall said.

Now, Helping Harvest is watching those at the state and federal level in hopes of more money to get more food.

"We're waiting to see what the state and federal resources allocated for the charitable food system are in the farm bill and the state budget,” Worrall said.

Meanwhile, BCAP says it's available to help guide families in need to other resources.