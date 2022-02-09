In 2016 Fisher was arrested on drug charges and sent to jail. After that she spent time in rehab followed by a halfway house, where she dove into recovery.
"I did a lot of personal work and went to meeting, groups, and counseling. Anything that I could do to better my chances of recovery," says Fisher.
It was at one of those meetings where she met her boss, president of Recovery Coaching Services in Reading, Jose Lugo. He's also a former addict.
Lugo recalls his own battle with drugs.
He says with overdoses on the rise nationally and here in Berks County, paired with the prevalence of fentanyl and heroin, this continues to be a problem.
"It's sad, because I know it's not the individual who's suffering but also the whole family," says Lugo.
His staff of 11 recovery coaches have all walked in the shoes of those struggling with addiction. When someone seeks help with Recovery Coaching Services, they evaluate each individual to find the best approach to healing through a treatment plan.
"If anybody is thinking that they need help, it's out there and we are not here to judge," says Fisher. "We are here to help and this is a life-or-death situation."