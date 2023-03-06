HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is preparing to deliver his first budget address and the executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, Dr. Edward Albert, said he would like to see more money for education.

"So, I have no idea of what the governor is going to be presented, but I know the timing of this is important because of coming off the heels of the lawsuit that we just had a favorable response on," said Dr. Albert.

His group is part of a lawsuit that resulted in a Commonwealth Court judge ruling that the state does not fairly fund schools.

The push for change dates back to more than a decade ago. While campaigning, Shapiro said he supports "fully funding" schools. The Lt. Governor has said that the Governor will "have a lot to say" about equitable school funding. Dr. Albert, who was once a superintendent in Berks County, said the funding affects what courses schools offer.

"We have school districts that have instructional math and language arts teachers, we have some school districts that can't provide that," said Dr. Albert.

He said now would be a good time to make a first down payment following the court ruling.

"I'm not saying that we rob from the rich to pay the poor. I'm not saying that at all, I want to make that perfectly clear, but you know it's time that these school districts that really lack resources because of money and one of the reasons is they just can't go back and tax the taxpayers," said Dr. Albert.

He said that is because these districts do not have as many taxpayers or businesses as some others.