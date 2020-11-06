READING, Pa. - It's not a sight people in Reading can say they see every day.
A pair of Asian water buffaloes made a break for it Thursday afternoon, making their way through an unlatched gate on their farm in Cumru Township and taking a stroll down South Ninth street in the city, according to the police.
Several witnesses were quick to reach out to 69 News, sharing photos and video of the large animals as they roamed around the southside.
The buffaloes, described by the city police as being docile, enjoyed an hour or two of freedom before being rounded up by the Animal Rescue League and returned home, the police said.
No one was injured, and no property was damaged, according to the police.
According to ultimateungulate.com, an adult Asian water buffalo can weigh more than 2,600 pounds and have a life span of 25 years.