WEST READING, Pa. - Hundreds gathered at the West Reading Fire Department Friday night, to unite as a community and mourn the lives lost in last week's explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory.

After a brief introduction from West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag, it started with a moment of silence, as the pictures of those seven lives lost flashed across a screen. Their names were read aloud, before prayers were offered up by local religious leaders.

"It's hard for us to imagine the magnitude of so many lives lost, so suddenly and the grief and sorrow that it has brought."

Exactly one week after the explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory, a crowd formed ahead of the vigil, as hundreds more joined them from the streets.

"My 6-year-old daughter is in a class with a girl whose mother was lost," Rafael Torres, who lives in West Reading, said.

His wife was asked heartbreaking questions from their kindergartner.

"She asked her, 'I didn't know mommies could die,'" Torres said. "So it was kind of shattering in that."

An official tells 69 News the vigil was held at the West Reading Fire Department for its space, but also, as a nod to those first responders who didn't rest. Cpt. Jamie Keith, with the West Reading Fire Department, says he was at the scene from Friday evening to Sunday night, only coming back to the fire station for naps.

Members of the community held each other up Friday night.

"Watching them all coming together is really powerful," Torres said, "and really inspiring to keep on doing more for the community."

For anyone wishing to donate, officials ask for pre-packed goods from official businesses only. Any monetary donations will go to the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund, which was created in wake of this tragedy.