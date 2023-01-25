Alsace Township house fire
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - An early-morning house fire turned fatal in Berks County.

At least one person died after flames broke out at a home on Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township, off of Antietam Road, said Trooper David Beohm, spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police's Troop L.

The fire was called in around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, said emergency dispatchers, and crews reported heavy fire.

Smoke was still coming from the one-story ranch-style home about two hours later, and the building appeared heavily damaged.

