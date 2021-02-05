CUMRU TWP., Pa. - At least one person has died after a shooting at a hookah lounge in Berks County.
The county coroner's office said early Friday morning it was called to the hospital in connection with the shooting at the Diamonds Lounge in Cumru Township.
Multiple people were reportedly shot at the lounge in the 300 block of East Wyomissing Avenue, between Mohnton and Shillington, in the early morning hours of Friday.
It drew a large police presence, and investigators remained on scene for hours.
Authorities did not have information on how many people were shot or how many died.
