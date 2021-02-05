CUMRU TWP., Pa. - At least one person has died after a shooting at a hookah lounge in Berks County.

The county coroner's office said early Friday morning it was called to the hospital in connection with the shooting at the Diamonds Lounge in Cumru Township.

Cumru Township Diamonds hookah lounge shooting scene 2

Multiple people were reportedly shot at the lounge in the 300 block of East Wyomissing Avenue, between Mohnton and Shillington, in the early morning hours of Friday.

It drew a large police presence, and investigators remained on scene for hours.

Authorities did not have information on how many people were shot or how many died.

WFMZ's Ali Reid is at the scene with live reports every half hour on 69 News at Sunrise. Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.