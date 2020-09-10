DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - At least one person was hurt in a crash in Berks County Wednesday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Douglass Drive in Douglass Township.
Crews at the scene say a car ran off the road and hit a tree.
At least four state patrol cars and two area fire companies responded to the crash.
Troopers say they were able to pull the driver out of the back window of the car. The driver was taken to Reading Hospital, but authorities did not comment on the extent of that person's injuries.
State police have not said what led up to the crash or if anyone else was hurt.