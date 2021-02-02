Clearing snow on Route 562 in Douglass Township
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. - With much of the accumulating snow now having fallen, we can begin to look at snowfall measurements around Berks County.

At least two areas of the county -- Huff's Church in Hereford Township and Bern Township --received two feet or more, according to reports compiled by the National Weather Service's office in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

  • Huffs Church: 24.1" at 7 a.m. on Tuesday; trained spotter
  • Bern Township: 24.0" at 3 a.m. on Tuesday; trained spotter
  • Fleetwood: 23.5" at 10 p.m. on Monday; trained spotter
  • One mile north of Reading: 23.0" at 10 p.m. on Monday; trained spotter
  • Temple: 22.0" at 10 p.m. on Monday; public
  • Mertztown: 21.0" at 10 p.m. on Monday; trained spotter
  • Two miles southwest of Bern Township: 18.0" at 8 a.m. on Tuesday; co-op observer
  • West Lawn: 18.0" at 12 a.m. on Tuesday; public
  • District Township: 18.0" at 6:37 a.m. on Tuesday; trained spotter
  • One mile south of West Wyomissing: 17.1" at 12 a.m. on Tuesday; Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS)
  • Spring Township: 17.0" at 10:45 p.m. on Monday; public
  • One mile southwest of Hamburg: 15.0" at 7 a.m. on Tuesday; co-op observer

A winter storm warning for Berks County is set to remain in effect until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

BARTA bus service has been suspended for a second straight day, and the Reading Parking Authority's downtown garages remain open for free parking until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.