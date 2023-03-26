WEST READING, Pa. - The coroner's office has removed at least one more body from the rubble of the explosion early Sunday afternoon. 69 News reporter saw the coroner's van at the scene. So far, it is believed that five bodies have been found and two people are unaccounted for.

The Reading Area School District has a crisis response team in place awaiting the release of victims' names.

Wyomissing Area School District has also announced they have counseling and support available for students and families.

In a heartbreaking news conference Sunday morning, officials provided an update on search and recovery efforts following Friday's deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company.

West Reading Police Chief Holben announced that a fourth body was recovered from the explosion site in the early hours of Sunday morning.

MORE: West Reading Chocolate Factory Explosion More info on the story including photos and past articles

"Our focus now is learning everything we can, continuing to search for the victims, and, above all, support the families who have been affected," said Mayor Samantha Kaag.

Mayor Kaag says the White House is closely monitoring the deadly factory explosion and has been in touch with local officials to offer support as they continue their recovery efforts.

It not yet known how many people were in the building when the explosion happened.

The next news conference and update will be at 9 p.m. Sunday night.