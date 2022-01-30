W. READING, Pa. - The snow and ice made for a festive weekend at a festival in Berks County.
The Ice N Spice' Festival was in West Reading and showcased ice sculptures and food and drinks from local businesses.
"Great time to come out, laugh, have fun with friends and family," said festival attendee, Kim Ebeling of Hamburg.
This was the 5th year for the Ice 'N Spice Festival.
Richard Frederick of Flying Hills was excited for the festival to return. "They have a few festivals on the streets but this is one of my favorites."
People gathered in West Reading all weekend to enjoy the winter event, despite the low temps.
"When you're laughing and stuff, you stay warm. Laughing and with friends, its a good time," said Cindy Rohrbach of Olley.
Danny Kissel of Kissel Studios led a talented group of local sculptors at the event. Over 30 ice designs were seen lining up and down Penn Avenue.
Festival goers also enjoyed some spicy and local offerings.
Businesses nearby offered hot spicy drinks, spicy bites to eat, and spicy specials on different merchandise in their stores.
"Business is booming. Business is good, I can't complain," said Adam Kenderdine, Benchwarmers Coffee and Donuts.
"It's good. Bringing a lot of people to the Avenue," continued Kenderdine.