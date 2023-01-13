WEST READING, Pa. - It may be Friday the 13th, but Mega Millions players are hoping for some good luck. Tonight's jackpot has climbed to $1.35 billion.

It has been rolling since it was last won October 14, 2022, with a $502 million prize.

Sorry to burst anyone's bubble, but the chances of winning the Mega Millions are not that great.

If you somehow do win, 69 News talked with a lawyer, who had some not-so-conventional advice.

"The first advice I would have is hide," said West Reading attorney Joseph Bambrick.

Bambrick said the winner could have a serious safety concern on their hands.

"All of a sudden, if somebody finds out I have a billion dollars in assets or something like that, I will have more friends than I know what to do with," said Bambrick. "I am also concerned about security because my family could be at risk."

His first piece of advice is to make a plan. Mega Millions winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated, and in PA, winners have one year to claim prizes.

"If I am living in some Berks County house, a million [people] could get at me right away, and they would not have the best of intentions, so as a result, I would immediately go into a hotel. Not in the immediate area where they would not recognize me or my name as the lottery winner," he added.

Bambrick says having a good accountant and financial advisor wouldn't hurt, but make sure they have experience handling hundreds of millions of dollars.

"A lot of people are going to give you free legal advice or financial advice or accounting advice, and it may be the worst thing that ever happened to you," explained Bambrick. "I would probably contact one of the financial advisors in New York who are used to dealing with that kind of money, because there is a lot of tax things you can do."

But how likely is someone to win all that cash? Not very, according to Dr. Matt Prudente, who heads Alvernia University's Math Department.

"It's about 1 in 302,000,000, your chances to win, which is pretty tough to win betting one ticket at a time. There are about 209 million adults in the U.S. That means if every adult played a different number, we would still need another 100 million adults to play," explained Prudente.

That's why people say play to have fun, not to win.

"As a mathematician, we have the burden of knowledge," added Prudente. "We don't like to gamble, because we know how unlikely it is. If you look at it as having a good time going into it with coworkers, it's a way to build community there, and hey, you may not have to report on Monday or Tuesday..."

"Or ever?" asked 69 News.

"Yes," laughed Prudente.

To put that 1 in 302,000,000 statistic into perspective: Dr. Prudente says a person is more likely to be struck by lightning three times in any given year than take home the jackpot.

If there is no Mega Millions winner in tonight’s drawing, the jackpot for the Tuesday, January 17, 2023, drawing will be an estimated $1.62 billion, or $869.5 million cash.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion.