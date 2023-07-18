According to the NTSB, investigators found two leaks in line intersections called "Tees" at the RM Palmer Factory site following a deadly explosion that killed seven people in March.

The report said: "Natural gas was leaking from a DuPont Aldyl A service tee that was installed in 1982."

The report says UGI retired the service line that was connected to the 1982 tee in 2021.

But, the report says the 1982 tee remained connected to the natural gas system, pressurized at full system pressure.

And that: "In addition to the leak on the 1982 service tee, NTSB investigators identified a small leak on the 2021 service tee."

The report says the 1982 tee ran between buildings one and two and was near: "A steam line, a condensate line and several heated chocolate pipelines."

And that: "Investigators observed general corrosion and a crack in the steam line."

The report included a picture of the 1982 tee, saying that in 2007 the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration added it to its list of "Pipe materials with poor performance histories relative to brittle-like cracking."

"It is a damning and disturbing report. Unfortunately, it's just horrific news for the families that lost loved ones. Because it's a here it goes again, mentality," said Drew Duffy, partner with the law firm Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky.

Duffy represents the families of Judith Lopez Moran and Domingo Cruz, who were killed in the blast.

Duffy says UGI knew the 1982 tee was faulty and failed to replace it. He questions how many more are still in service.

UGI officials say they are carefully reviewing the NTSB investigation update, saying: "Safety is our main priority and UGI is providing accurate and necessary information to the NTSB. As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further."

UGI goes on to say: "Our focus and commitment remains with the victims and the West Reading community."

The NTSB says the investigation is continuing.