BLANDON, Pa. – Bill Cosby is back home but one Berks-based attorney says the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's move to flip the conviction is a rarity.
"It's extremely uncommon and I think it's a reflection of how high-profile this case was, that's it's a celebrity defendant, that anybody rethought the prosecutors' prior agreement not to prosecute," said Joel A. Ready, an attorney with Cornerstone Law Firm in Blandon.
Ready also calls that agreement itself uncommon — made at the time so a civil suit can move forward.
"The agreement itself is unusual," Ready explained. "Basically, I'm not going to prosecute you in exchange for you testifying in a civil deposition."
Cosby continues to claim he's innocent, most recently in a Twitter post following his release.
Gloria Allred, the attorney who represented a number of Cosby accusers, also spoke out about the state Supreme Court move, saying she doesn't believe it vindicates Cosby's conduct.
"This must be devastating to many of the accusers," Allred said, "and my heart especially goes out to those who bravely testified in both of his criminal cases."
Cosby's appeals attorney applauded the state Supreme Court decision.
Ready said, though, the ruling does not bar any future victims in Montgomery County or anyone else from coming forward.
Also, there remains the possibility the state decision could be questioned at the federal level.
"The door is left open that if the federal Supreme Court thinks this was a wrong interpretation of the federal Constitution, they can take it," Ready said. "I think that's unlikely."