WYOMISSING, Pa. — A retired Berks County attorney visited the Wyomissing Public Library on Tuesday to help people understand the judiciary process.

Donald Smith, an attorney who previously served as executive director of the Berks County Bar Association, held a "SCOTUS and You" public program at the library. He discussed the court's decisions from its last term and how they may affect our everyday life.

The previous term featured decisions on the separation between church and state, gun control and climate change.

Smith spoke with 69 News about the court's potentially declining popularity. He said the court needs more diversity and to open itself up beyond schools like the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard.

"There are too many Ivy Leaguers on the bench, and their law clerks are from the Ivy League schools," Smith said. "It's time we had a justice from, say, Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle."

Smith graduated from Penn State Dickinson School of Law and Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. Since his retirement, he has volunteered as an attorney with MidPenn Legal Services in Reading.