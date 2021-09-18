Author, motivational speaker and adventurer Cindy Ross joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to talk about life living off the land. 

Ross lives in a log cabin on Hawk Mountain in Berks County. She also grows her own food. 

She says she needed to master the canning process for food to be able to sustain life living off the land. 

Ross talks about building her home with her husband and their life in her book. Log Cabin Years: How One Couple Built a Home From Scratch and Created a Life.

Ross also helps the veteran community and talks about PTSD and post-deployment in her book, Walking Toward Peace: Veterans Healing on America's Trails.

