As police investigate the deadly shooting at a Reading park, there's still no one behind bars.
The teen who died went to Governor Mifflin High School, he was among several students at the park.
The school will hold classes online again on Wednesday.
"The reality is if you're not willing to sit on a bench with them and have a conversation and get to know who they are and what they're going through, and you're not willing to give the impact back to them, then you're just talking," said CEO of Olivet Boys and Girls Club, Chris Winters.
It's a call to action to help teens in the surrounding Reading community. The CEO of the Olivet Boys and Girls Club says gun violence among the younger generation is becoming more prominent.
Others agree something needs to be done following the shooting at Brookline park Monday.
"A playground is not a place for violence," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran. "It's time for us to take our community back into our hands. Us as parents have a responsibility."
Reading Police say officers responded to the park around 7:45 p.m. When they arrived they discovered 18-year-old Amiere Tyhee Bibbs dead.
Three others were taken to Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds.
The victims were all students of Governor Mifflin High School.
"There were individuals we believe all within the age range of 16-18 who came to the playground here from multiple municipalities to engage in a fight," said Chief of Reading Richard Tornielli.
Investigators say anywhere from 15-30 teens were there. Authorities believe a number of them videotaped what started as a fist fight.
"They don't understand the gravity of shooting a gun into a crowd of people," said DA John Adams.
Governor Mifflin High School and the career and technology school will be virtual through Thursday in response.
The middle school will resume classes in-person.