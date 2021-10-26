Body found at Rotary Park on Mount Penn in Lower Alsace
READING, Pa. — Authorities have identified the body that was found in a park on Mount Penn in Berks County on Monday.

The victim is a man in his late 20s, according to acting Coroner Jonn Hollenbach. He declined to release the man's name. He added that an autopsy will be done Thursday evening in an effort to determine how the man died.

The man's body was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday at Rotary Park off List Road in Lower Alsace Township.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said evidence led investigators to determine the death to be a homicide. He declined to elaborate on what evidence was found.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.

