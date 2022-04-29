MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash on Route 61 in Berks County Thursday.
Jeffrey Jackson, 75, of Muhlenberg Township, died in the two-vehicle crash. The cause and manner of his death are pending results of an autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes in Muhlenberg Township, police told 69 News on scene. One of the vehicles rolled multiple times and the driver, Jackson, was ejected, police said.
Route 61 was closed between George Street and Bellevue Avenue for hours.
Police did not say what may have led to the crash or if the other driver involved was hurt.