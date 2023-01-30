ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after an early-morning house fire in Berks County last week.

Dana Oakes, 71, died after flames broke out at her Alsace Township home early Wednesday morning, state police said Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the home on Magnolia Lane shortly before 8:30 a.m., about four hours after the fire was first reported.

Preliminary autopsy results show she died from fire-related causes, police said.

A 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. His condition is not known.

Authorities are still investigating where the fire started and what sparked it.

Crews battled heavy fire and the house was heavily damaged.