Berks County District Attorney John Adams says four out of the five individuals involved in a phone scam to swindle senior citizens from as far away as California are back behind bars and facing multiple charges.
"They would use the same scenario, they would say their grandson or granddaughter was in trouble. They needed money for bail. To get their grandson or granddaughter out of jail," Adams said.
The case kicked off in October when a California man alerted the DA's office to the calls, and that led to nearly a dozen victims who say five individuals from the Bronx used Berks addresses to receive more than $130,000.
"We were able to arrest three of those individuals. We also as a result of that arrest confiscated their phones and have continued to look into this investigation and continued to look into these people," Adams said.
Charges against the Bronx five include criminal conspiracy and theft by deception. Detectives also say they identified 15 other fifteen victims from 13 states, and referred those cases to other agencies.
The DA's office is urging people to be more vigilant and mindful when it comes to these scams.
"I think this is more prevalent, however this has been going on for quite some time. It's so preventable. We just ask call the parents. Try to verify," Adams said.
The DA's office says three individuals are expected back in Berks next week to face criminal prosecution. Another is in the county jail, and the fifth is out on bail.