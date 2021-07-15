WYOMISSING, Pa. | Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips and Berks County District Attorney John Adams said a $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of two people involved in a 2019 deadly home invasion.
The officials discussed the case during a news conference Thursday.
Na'il Salamov, 37, was fatally shot while reportedly trying to stop two men from breaking in to his home on Birchwood Road in Wyomissing on May 6, 2019.
The victim was at home that day when witnesses say two people broke in. Though witness reports only mention two invaders, DA Adams and Police Chief Phillips said in the news conference there may have been more.
According to early reports, Salamov may have been sprayed with something by the two people before attempting to push them out of his home; this is when police say Salamov was shot.
Salamov had two young sons at home at the time of the break-in, but by hiding in the upstairs bedroom, both remained unharmed.
After being shot and witnessing the suspects flee, police reports say Salamov managed to dial 911, and responders rushed him to Reading Hospital.
Hospital reports say Salamov died shortly after, on the morning of May 7, 2019.
In Thursday's news conference, Adams asked for the public's help with the case, stating that though investigators were close, they needed more information on the two people suspected of breaking into the home.
He described the invasion-homicide as an unusual, violent act, in which the perpetrators had to be brought to justice, and one way police could do so was by gathering information from witnesses willing to step forward.
One question asked over the course of the conference was whether or not Adams believed Salamov was a targeted victim, a question investigators asked themselves when the case began in 2019.
"This was not a random act of violence," DA Adams said. He, and other investigators, told the public they strongly suspect the Salamov home was targeted, as the Wyomissing area doesn't see violent home invasions such as this one.
Adams concluded the conference by reminding viewers on the live broadcast that authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that will help lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County. Tips may be submitted by either calling (877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or via text message using your mobile phone and typing ALERTBERKS along with your tip to 847411.
Additional information may be found at alertberks.org. You may also contact Wyomissing Police Investigator Daren Anders Ph/610-375-6102 or Berks County Detective Anthony Garipoli Ph/610-478-7171.