BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Throughout Berks County, three of 2021's homicides remain unsolved, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
"I am very pleased with the efforts of our law enforcement and my office in solving these homicides and identifying and arresting the perpetrators of this violence," says Adams.
Their work isn't finished, though. One homicide, occurring last January in the city of Reading, resulted in the death of a 3-year-old child.
"That case would've evolved to a homicide investigation after the autopsy occurred and when we determined that it was foul play that led to this child's death," says Adams.
In February 2021 Albert Duran was killed when gunfire erupted outside of a hookah lounge in Cumru Township.
"We know that there were multiple weapons in that incident and it occurred outside of a club that has since closed and had been a problem," Adams tells 69 News.
Authorities say 16-year-old Christian Orozco was killed by gunfire while walking in the 1000 block of Spring Street one afternoon in September.
"Again, this is one of those cases where we believe someone knows something, someone saw something or someone heard something and we need them to come forward," says Adams.
While Adams is pleased with the work being done to solve these crimes, he emphasizes that one homicide is too many.
"I'm hoping that in 2022 we will see less gun violence on our streets, we'll see less domestic violence in our homes," says Adams.
If you have any information that you believe could help solve these crimes, contact Crime Alert Berks County.