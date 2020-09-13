READING, Pa. -- Detectives are investigating after an officer-involved shooting incident early Sunday morning.
At around 7:00 a.m., the Reading Police Department received a 911 call reporting a subject with a gun, in the 800 block of Franklin Street.
Reading police officers responded to the area to investigate this complaint.
Officers observed an individual in possession of a gun.
Numerous commands were made by the uniformed officers to this individual to drop the weapon. The individual refused and continued to point the weapon at officers.
As a result, officers fired shots at the individual, who was struck at least one time. The individual was rushed to Tower Health and remains in critical condition.
No police officers were injured during this incident.
Authorities say, this is an on-going investigation. District Attorney John T. Adams intends to hold a press conference in the near future to discuss the investigation in more detail.
This is an isolated incident. There is no longer any danger or threat to the community, according to officials.
Authorities ask if anyone has information regarding the incident to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.