FLEETWOOD, Pa. -- Officials at a school in Berks County said their computer systems were attacked by ransomware.
Fleetwood Area School District Superintendent Greg Miller sent a letter to families and staff Friday afternoon informing them that technical difficulties experienced on Wednesday morning were the result of a ransomware attack.
Miller said the district worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and third party cybersecurity specialists to diagnose the issue.
Ransomware is a software used by cybercriminals to encrypt or "lock up" files on computers or servers with the goal of making those items inaccessible.
Miller said there is no threat to the safety of students or staff and that the systems containing student and financial information are housed off-site and have not been affected.
The district is still working with local law enforcement and the FBI during their investigation.
"Our priority is to remediate the disruption caused by this attack and to restore the district and its services to normal operations as soon as possible Currently, this event is still resulting in a disruption to the technology systems of the district," Miller said. "Despite the interruptions to technology, please be assured that teaching and learning is continuing in our classrooms. Our students and staff have been exemplary in their response during this challenging time."
Miller added that the district will continue to provide updates as it becomes available.