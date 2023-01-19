READING, Pa. - Efforts are underway to find those responsible for a deadly shooting in downtown Reading.

Police responded to the 300 block of Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man wounded inside a car.

According to investigators, he later died at the hospital. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said it is the city's first homicide this year.

"We believe at this time that there were three, potentially three individuals involved in this homicide," said Adams.

The man who was killed was pulling into the garage area near Washington Towers. Investigators believe the three people they are looking for are in their teens or early twenties.

"We're certain that someone saw something, heard something, or knows something," said Adams.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Reading Police Department or Crime Alert Berks County.

"We want to make sure that these perpetrators, the individuals who are responsible for this homicide are identified and hopefully, we will obtain significant information that will provide us with the ability to charge them for this crime," said Adams.