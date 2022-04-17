READING, Pa. --One person was shot and killed outside a shopping center, according to authorities.
Police were called to the 600 block of Greenwich Street Sunday afternoon. Crime tape surrounded the shopping center parking lot, which appeared to be littered with shell casings.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams confirmed to 69 News that the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Officials have yet to release the victim's name.
There's no word from authorities on whether a suspect or suspects have been identified or arrested.
A 69 News photojournalist at the scene says at least 46 evidence markers were placed in the parking lot.
The area was shut down for several hours.
