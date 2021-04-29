READING, Pa. - Reading police are renewing their search for a man charged in a deadly hit-and-run that happened nearly five years ago.

Authorities are looking for Toy Powell. They say he was behind the wheel of a car that hit and killed Mark Holland in the 1000 block of New Holland Road in Kenhorst in December 2016.

Investigators say they found Powell's car, but they have not located him. His last known address is in the 300 block of North Ninth Street.

If you know where he is, contact Crime Alert Berks County. You can text a tip to 847-411 using keyword "AlertBerks." All tipsters remain anonymous.

Crime Alert Berks County text-a-tip

You can also call 877-373-9913.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward.

