READING, Pa. - Authorities are looking for a man accused of trying to run over a pregnant woman in Reading.
Scott Parsons, 28, tried hitting the woman with his pickup truck on Sunday, Oct. 4, outside his home on West Buttonwood Street, according to the Berks County sheriff's office.
The woman had to run and jump out of the way to avoid being hit, authorities said.
Before that, Parsons got into an argument with the victim and pushed her to the ground, officials said.
He is facing charges of aggravated assault of an unborn child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Parsons is described as standing six feet, one inch tall and weighing 175 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Alert Berks County.