READING, Pa. - An anonymous tip is being credited with helping police make the latest arrest in a drug bust that authorities call "Operation Caribbean Snowfall."

The investigation started last summer, and it's not over yet.

It's authorities' 23rd arrest; District Attorney John Adams tells 69 News investigators are still searching for four others related to the multi-million-dollar drug ring.

"They need to be put in jail, and they will most likely stay there for a very long time," said Adams.

Adams is talking about Juan Ortiz, Miguel Cruz-Ortiz, Stephen Santiago and Roberto Cruz-Rodriguez.

"They are most likely still in the area, or if they are out of the area, we will utilize our resources to apprehend them no matter where they are at, including they may be in Puerto Rico," explained Adams.

They're among the 27 people charged in "Operation Caribbean Snowfall."

Authorities say the multi-million-dollar drug ring, with fentanyl, cocaine and guns, operated in Berks and surrounding counties.

On Tuesday, authorities made their 23rd arrest in the 600 block of South 18th 1/2 Street in Reading. Arnaldo Rodriquez-Rosario faces multiple charges.

Bail was set at $800,000, and Rodriguez-Rosario was committed to Berks County Jail.

"This is an individual who has a prior criminal history, should not possess a firearm, is involved in large-scale drug dealing in our community, and I'm very thankful and grateful that he has been apprehended," added Adams.

Adams credits an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County for the arrest. He said the person who sent it will get a cash reward, and there's more available for tips that lead to more arrests.

Tips to Crime Alert can be made a number of ways: via a text message, by phone call or the app, and all tipsters can remain anonymous.

The number is 1-877-373-9913