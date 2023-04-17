READING, Pa. - The Berks County Drug Task Force, Reading Police and Pennsylvania State Police initiated an investigation into drug trafficking at house on the 800 block of Muhlenberg Street in Reading.

Investigators learned that drug transactions of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine were being made through a rear window and front door at the targeted location, and undercover officers made drug purchases as part of their investigation.

On April 13, a search warrant was served and Jonathan Fernandez, Hector Nieves-Castano and Luis Figueroa-Santiago were found inside and placed under arrest.

As a result of the search, investigators seized the following items:

Two-hundred-thirty-nine packets of suspected fentanyl/heroin

Thirty-one packets of suspected crack cocaine

Twenty-one packets of Suboxone

Twenty-one Clonazepam 2 mg pills

Three amphetamine & dextroamphetamine 10 mg pills

Ninety-eight unknown blue pills

One packet of methamphetamine

Numerous drug paraphernalia items and packaging material

Assorted documents

Two cellular telephones

Digital gram scale

Two handheld radios

Surveillance cameras and monitors

$973.00 in United States currency believed to be proceeds from drug sales

One 9mm handgun with extended magazine

55 rounds of ammunition

After the raid, authorities say undercover detectives conducted a reverse operation, posing as drug dealers and selling purported packets of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine to customers/users. Undercover detectives arrested 22 individuals as a result.