READING, Pa. - The Berks County Drug Task Force, Reading Police and Pennsylvania State Police initiated an investigation into drug trafficking at house on the 800 block of Muhlenberg Street in Reading.
Investigators learned that drug transactions of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine were being made through a rear window and front door at the targeted location, and undercover officers made drug purchases as part of their investigation.
On April 13, a search warrant was served and Jonathan Fernandez, Hector Nieves-Castano and Luis Figueroa-Santiago were found inside and placed under arrest.
As a result of the search, investigators seized the following items:
- Two-hundred-thirty-nine packets of suspected fentanyl/heroin
- Thirty-one packets of suspected crack cocaine
- Twenty-one packets of Suboxone
- Twenty-one Clonazepam 2 mg pills
- Three amphetamine & dextroamphetamine 10 mg pills
- Ninety-eight unknown blue pills
- One packet of methamphetamine
- Numerous drug paraphernalia items and packaging material
- Assorted documents
- Two cellular telephones
- Digital gram scale
- Two handheld radios
- Surveillance cameras and monitors
- $973.00 in United States currency believed to be proceeds from drug sales
- One 9mm handgun with extended magazine
- 55 rounds of ammunition
After the raid, authorities say undercover detectives conducted a reverse operation, posing as drug dealers and selling purported packets of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine to customers/users. Undercover detectives arrested 22 individuals as a result.