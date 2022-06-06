BERN TWP., Pa. - Officials with Blue Marsh Lake tell us the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a drowning that happened on Sunday at Blue Marsh Lake that claimed the life of 20-year-old Albert Castro Beato from Lebanon.
Chief Ranger Jeff Piscanio says drownings can happen fast, often without the victim having the ability to signal for help.
"I just want to remind everyone that swimming in a lake is much different than swimming in a pool," he said.
Piscanio says it's less of a controlled environment, with waves from boats.
"Just the wind can cause waves, that can make swimming more difficult," Piscanio continued.
Ranger Piscanio says there's not much of a current at Blue Marsh Lake, but he says to remember the wind when heading out.
"When you swim out remember that on your way back it can be harder depending on which way the wind is blowing," he said.
For people who may witness a drowning he recommends a process called reach, throw, row and don't go.
Reach if you have something like a paddle. Throw if you have a lifejacket or a rescue ring, like what's kept on the beach and pull the person in. Row if you have a boat and could get the victim by it and have them hold onto the side.
"And of course the important one is don't go, call 911 and have trained rescue people come and help the person at that point," siad Piscanio.
The Army Corps of Engineers recommends wearing a life jacket when entering the water. There are several types you can get.
"The types that I like are the type three. It offers a lot of mobility in the water. It's excellent for swimming and water sports, like jet skiing and riding on tubes," Piscanio said.
A Park Ranger says Beato swam out too far, and couldn't get back in before becoming tired. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.