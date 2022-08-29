READING, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out more about a body found in the Schuylkill River in Union Township last week.

"It was on an island; troopers had to actually wade out, the water was up approximately to their knees," said Tpr. Ethan Brownback, Pennsylvania State Police.

That happened after the state police received a call from a couple camping in Union Township, near River Bridge and West Schuylkill roads, about possible human remains on an island in the river.

"They were close enough to be able to tell that this could possibly be a human body," Brownback said, "and they were correct. It was."

An autopsy done Sunday revealed that the skeletal remains were that of a man and that he has been dead for at least several months, officials said.

"We definitely go through our missing person database on both a county and a regional scope level as well, so we are currently doing that," Brownback said.

The coroner's office said the primary goal is to identify the man and then follow up with cause and manner of death.

A forensic odontologist will perform a dental exam, and investigators have to run DNA tests. A forensic anthropologist will also examine the remains to determine an approximate age, the estimated time when the person died, and if there was any trauma.

"No serious injuries were observed on the body," said Brownback.

Authorities are hoping to have more information, including an identity, next week.