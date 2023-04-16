BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - Holding a baby animal can have a calming affect.

“The community's been really good when we do events like this. To have the feedback we had today and to be able to raise that I think is incredible,” said Dennis Swartz, co-owner or Swartz Roadside Stand.

Those at Swartz Roadside Farm Stand in Brecknock Township, Berks County, often hold baby goat petting events and wanted to hold one to raise money for firefighters and police.

“I said we’d be happy to participate but I’d like to see the funds go to the Palmer Fund for the victims and the families,” said Brecknock Township Police Chief Erik Grunzig.

It’s a fundraising effort to help the victims' families following the March 24th explosion that killed seven, as the investigation continues.

“Events that we do jointly, but here there’s a lot of times that we have candy donated from R.M. Palmer. They’ve been a big supporter of us and this is just a little way we can give back a little bit,” said Chief Grunzig.

Organizers spoke to the juxtaposition of something so tragic and violent like the incident at Palmer, and something so peaceful like this.

“I think with anything when you have a tragedy and just coming out and especially out of this township just like peaceful just hanging with the animals it’s 100 relaxation and your mind just kinda forgets about the bad stuff,” said Swartz.

The ongoing fundraising speak to how much this incident impacted people.

To donate, go to bccf.org.