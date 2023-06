BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles is hosting a new exhibit this summer called "Where We're Going, We Don't Need Roads: A Back to the Future Exhibit."

The main feature of the exhibit is an exact replica of the DeLorean time machine used in the Back to the Future movies.

The exhibit begins in Thursday, June 22. Tickets are $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members.

More information can be found online on Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles's website.